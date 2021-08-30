Jindal University offers fellowships for Afghan students

As tensions soar in Afghanistan, O P Jindal Global University has launched a special fellowship for students from strife-torn nations to explore credible educational alternatives.

The Sonipat-based private university has announced that 10 fellowships will be awarded under the Afghan Nationals in Comprehensive Education (ADVANCE) Fellowships for Students from Afghanistan.

The fellowship will be applicable from January 2022 semester and all Afghan students who have completed a Master’s programme or M.Phil. will be eligible to apply.

The University will also provide suitable accommodation, dining hall facility and annual health insurance coverage to the research scholars in addition to the fellowship.

“Our aim is to support and provide higher education opportunities to Afghan nationals whose pursuit of educational goals may have been disrupted due to the ongoing crisis in the region,” founding Vice-Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University Professor C Raj Kumar said.

He said the fellowship aims to support, strengthen and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them with a pathway for a career in academia.

India has always been the most preferred destination for Afghan nationals in terms of higher education. Every year, an average of over 4,000 Afghan students enrol for higher education in India.

JGU has been home to 14 Afghan students across its various schools.