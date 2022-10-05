Jio starts invite-only 5G 'beta trial service' in four cities

The Reliance Group rolled out Jio True 5G on Wednesday in four cities—Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi.

The company said it was an invitation-only offer, and the users would get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gbps speed, the company said in a statement.

This means, if you live in any of these four cities, have a Jio connection, and own a 5G-supporting smartphone, chances are that you will be able to avail the ‘Jio 5G Welcome Offer’.

However, for now, the company hasn’t announced its 5G plans. But under the Welcome Offer, Jio users with a 5G phone will be able to access free 5G internet services. Jio had announced a similar Welcome Offer when it launched 4G services in 2017, under which users were able to get free access to 4G services until the official plans were announced.

The company also said that the customers invited to try the 5G service don't need to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G mobile phone, as the service will be automatically upgraded to Jio True 5G.

“The beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively,” the company said in the release.

Bharti Airtel already launched the 5G services in eight cities on Saturday.