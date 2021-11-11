Manjhi urges Kovind to take back Padma Shri from Ranaut

Jitan Ram Manjhi urges Prez Ram Nath Kovind to take back Padma Shri from Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut had said that India achieved 'real freedom' in 2014

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Nov 11 2021, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 17:26 ist
Kangana Ranaut. Credit: AFP file photo

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday requested President Ram Nath Kovind to take back the coveted Padma Shri award conferred on Hindi film actor Kangana Ranaut over her controversial "real freedom" remark.

"The President should take back Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri award or the entire world would be given to understand that Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Bhagat Singh, Sardar patel, Shayama Prasad Mukherjee and others had begged for freedom which was given by the British. Shame on Kangana," Manjhi tweeted.

Read | Kangana in trouble for remarks on India's independence

In an interview to a TV channel, Kangana had said: "freedom got through begging, is not real freedom. We achieved real freedom in 2014."

Besides Jitan Ram Manjhi, BJP leader Varun Gandhi also reacted sharply to her statement.

"Once she insulted the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi and applauded his murderer. Now, she insulted the sacrifices of Mangal Pandey, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekher Azad, Rani Laxmi Bai, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and lakhs of freedom fighters who had struggled for freedom. What would I say to a person of such a mindset mad or treason?".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kangana Ranaut
Jitan Ram Manjhi
Ram Nath Kovind
Padma Shri

Related videos

What's Brewing

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Now silent under Taliban, a Kabul cinema awaits fate

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

Study shows RNA-based therapy protects mice from Covid

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

'Sooryavanshi' rakes it in, enters Rs 100 crore club

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

COP26: Why the climate agreement is being criticised

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 