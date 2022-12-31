J&K admin demolishes construction on ‘encroached’ land by UJC deputy chief

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities demolished an extension wall of the house of Pakistan based United Jihad Council deputy chief Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan. The wall was allegedly built on encroached land in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Officials said the extension wall was built on a piece of encroached government land and was demolished at Liver village of Pahalgam in Anantnag. A crane was used to demolish the wall with officials of the district and security forces accompanying the demolishing team.

It is the second such instance where a construction on encroached state land by a militant family has been demolished by the authorities.

Also Read | Four terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sidhra

Earlier on December 10, authorities demolished a house allegedly built on encroached land in neighboring Pulwama district which belonged to the Nengroos, whose son, Ashiq Nengroo, was designated as a terrorist affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) by the Centre in April this year.

Khan, who reportedly crossed over to Pakistan in the late 1990’s and is operating from there, had encroached 816 sq feet of government land on ‘gun point’. He is deputy chief of Syed Salahuddin, who in 2017 was designated as a global terrorist by the United States. Salahuddin joined the likes of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed and Dawood Ibrahim in the list.

The UJC is an umbrella of militant organisations operating in Kashmir. It was formed in the summer of 1994 and is headed by Salahuddin, the chief of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen. The organisation was created to unify and focus efforts of various armed militant groups fighting against India in Kashmir.