J&K admin sanctions Rs 121 cr for development work

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned Rs 121 crore to undertake development work identified during the 'Back to Village' programme aimed at taking governance to doorsteps in rural and remote areas.

According to an order issued by the Finance Department on Wednesday, an amount of Rs 5 crore each has been put at the disposal of district development commissioners of all 22 districts for taking up the work that came up during the 'Back to Village' campaign launched by the state administration between June 20 and 27.

The programme was primarily aimed at energising panchayats and directing development efforts in rural areas through community participation.

"The district development commissioner of each district shall identify high priority works with due impact and high visibility to be implemented as part of Back to Village programme in convergence with other schemes on the basis of reports finalised by officers during their visit," the order read.

The list of the identified work shall be furnished by divisional commissioners within a period of 15 days and only such work shall be taken which can be completed during the current financial year 2019-20.

"The Planning, Development and Monitoring Division shall evaluate five per cent of work selected on random basis within two months from the issuance of this order," it added..