J&K Bank's Rs 353 cr scam busted in B'luru branch

A new fraud worth Rs 353 crore has been detected in the Bengaluru branch of Jammu & Kashmir Bank (JKB).

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Jammu & Kashmir on Friday registered a case against the management and the officials of the J&K Bank, along with Anish Rawther of Rawther Spices after raids in Bengaluru. The anti-graft body was investigating the case since June this year.

“Anti-Corruption Bureau, J&K registered a case against the management, officials of the J&K bank along with beneficiary involved in loan fraud worth Rs 352.72 crore,” the ACB said in a statement.

It came to light that the management at the zonal office Bengaluru and officials of J&K Bank branch on Infantry Road, Bengaluru, flouted rules to give loans worth crores of rupees to S A Rawther Spices.

The officials bypassed all norms and procedures, the ACB said.

ACB said that Syed Mohd Rawther established the company in 1985 and was dealing in import and export of spices and coffee. During 2002, the company is said to have approached J&K Bank’s Infantry Road branch in Bengaluru for a loan.

He was initially sanctioned a loan of Rs 2 crore against collateral security of three properties valued at Rs 10 crore. From 2012 onwards, the bank increased limits of different types of loans enormously which went up to Rs 308.13 crore in 2015 against increased mortgage/security value of just Rs 147.43 crore, the ACB statement said.

The ACB said that the former head of Infantry Road branch — Shamim Ahmad Haji — had facilitated approval by J&K Bank headquarters against collateral property highly disproportionate to the loan amount. Haji, according to the ACB, had also dropped three prime properties as collateral in lieu of the non-marketable properties.

“In connivance with MD of the company, Rawther managed to valuate these exchanged properties at a higher price justifying the release of prime properties valued higher than exchanged properties,” the ACB said.

The officer was awarded a promotion by the bank’s ousted chairman Parvez Nengroo, under a sealed cover, despite the bank’s legal officer demanding an inquiry against him relating to the case, the documents accessed by DH revealed.

The J&K government, that owns 60% stake in the bank, sacked the bank’s former chairman Nengroo abruptly over growing charges of corruption and nepotism. The government, in a bid to contain corruption in the bank, is also planning to merge the bank with State Bank of India.