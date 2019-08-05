J&K: Centre directs all states to be on alert

The Centre on Monday asked all states to be on alert following an impending important decision related to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said it has issued advisories to states and union territories to remain alert to ensure that the law and order situation remains peaceful, ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting.

The meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is underway. The meeting of the full Cabinet will follow this.

Earlier in the day, Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad met Home Minister Amit Shah. Later, Shah also met the Prime Minister ahead of the CCS and Cabinet.

On Sunday night, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has issued a direction that there will be no Zero Hour in the Upper House on Monday

Due to "some urgent" Legislative Business on Monday, Rajya Sabha to have Zero Hour only after completion of legislative business, the Rajya Sabha bulletin said. Usually, Rajya Sabha has Zero Hour at 11 am.

First bill listed for introduction and passing is JK Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill. Then NID Bill, Inter-state River Water Dispute Amendment Bill and the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill also listed.