J&K faces repressive onslaught: activists, academicians

Describing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as a "repressive onslaught", over 400 activists, academicians and artistes on Friday said the manner in which the state has been "annihilated" spells an "imminent danger" to the whole of India and urged that no steps about the future of Jammu and Kashmir be taken without the consent of the people there.

In a statement signed by former Navy chief Admiral L Ramdas, economist Jean Dreze and Kashmir Times Editor Anuradha Bhasin among others, they said the way Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated was a "direct assault on the federal structure" of the Indian constitution, and "violates all the promises and commitments" made to the people, of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The manner in which the state of Jammu and Kashmir has been annihilated spells an imminent danger to all provinces, parts and territories within the Indian Union," the signatories, who also included CPI(ML)'s Kavita Krishnan, activists Medha Patkar, Madhuresh Kumar and Vimal Bhai and poet K Satchidanandan, said.

The statement said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were facing a "repressive onslaught, a lock-down of the spaces of their homes and streets, that their lives and liberty are at risk". They claimed that the Jammu and Kashmir Re-Organization Act is "unconstitutional, immoral, and totally devoid of legality" and cited that as recently as 2017, the Supreme Court held that Article 370 is "not a temporary provision".

Expressing solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir, they said there should be an "immediate scaling back" of military and paramilitary personnel deployed there. It also demanded an immediate lifting of restrictions on civil society and political leaders.

"We appeal to all sections of society, political parties, trade unions, student organizations and individuals to stand with Kashmiris, especially young people and students from Jammu and Kashmir who are in workplaces, neighbourhoods and educational institutions everywhere in India," the statement added.