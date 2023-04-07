Portion of road in Ramban caves in, some areas cut off

J&K: Khari, Maho Mangat areas cut off from rest of Ramban as portion of road caves in

The six-kilometre section of the Nachilana-Khari-Mahoo link road is being used as an approaching lain to railway projects

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 07 2023, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 15:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A portion of a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district caved in on Thursday, cutting off around 40,000 people of Khari and Maho Mangat areas from the rest of the district, official sources said.

The incident occurred on the Nachalana-Khari link road near 23 Rashtriya Rifles camp, they said. The road is maintained by IRCON International, a Government of India Undertaking, which is constructing several railway tunnels and a rail station in Khari.

The six-kilometre section of the Nachilana-Khari-Mahoo link road is being used as an approaching lain to railway projects.

Officials said the restoration work was being taken up by railway construction companies on a war footing and will take at least a week's time to complete it.

