Migrant co-ordination committee delegation meets J&K LG

J&K: Migrant co-ordination committee delegation meets LG; raises issues of Kashmiri Pandits

Interacting with the delegation, Sinha said his administration is working on the principles of equitable and holistic development of all sections of society

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 17 2021, 23:20 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2021, 23:21 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

A delegation of the All Parties Migrant Co-ordination Committee (APMCC) on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and apprised him about various welfare issues of the Kashmiri pandit community, an official spokesman said.

The delegation was led by APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit and the members drew the Lt Governor's attention towards the issues of Kashmiri migrant employees working under the Prime Minister's Special Employment Package, he said.   

Interacting with the delegation, Sinha said his administration is working on the principles of equitable and holistic development of all sections of society.

“For the welfare of the Kashmiri Pandit community, we have accelerated the work on 6,000 jobs for them, and this process will be completed soon,” he said.

The Lt Governor also assured the delegation that all the issues presented by them would be looked into and addressed on merit, the spokesman said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kashmiri Pandits
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

More young people hit by Covid as cases rise in India

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Funeral procession begins for Prince Philip

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

Living with OCD in a post-Covid world

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

DH Toon | 'The virus has become more Atmanirbhar!'

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Why the Covid-19 vaccine safety numbers are still fuzzy

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

Two Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut return from ISS

 