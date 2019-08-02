J&K police being side-lined, alleges Mehbooba

Asserting that protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was a matter of ‘life and death’ for the people of the state, former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti Friday alleged that state police was being side-lined in the Valley.

“If you listen to the statements given by prominent BJP leaders and the deployment of central forces in the valley and how they are sidelining the state police, it can instil doubt in the heart of any resident of Kashmir. All of it hints towards something big is being planned,” she told reporters on the sidelines of a function in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

Terming the protection of Articles 370 and 35A, as a matter of ‘life and death’ Mehbooba said, “It is the duty of National Conference, PDP and other mainstream parties in the state to come together and protect what the Indian Constitution has given us.”

On NC patron and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah led delegation’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, the former CM said, “I was disappointed when Omar Abdullah said that they talked about holding Assembly elections while maintaining silence over other issues.”

Mehbooba also alleged that BJP top leaders were creating chaos in the Valley. “The statements of BJP top brass are the reason behind the chaos in Kashmir,” she said.