J&K police registers FIR against renowned businessman for flouting COVID-19 norms

Jammu and Kashmir police have lodged an FIR against a leading businessman from the Valley after he allegedly left from a Red Zone area in violation of norms.

A wireless communication No: 07-20/4625 dated 17-04-2020 flashed by the police to Deputy Commissioner Srinagar reads: “As intimated by SHO P/S Trikuta Naga, Jammu one Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya R/O Zakoora, Srinagar, who was staying at Bathinda, Jammu has deliberately left for Srinagar along with other persons from the Red Zone, Bathandi, Jammu.”

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

A case FIR No 109/20 U/s 188 IPC, 3 Epidemic Disease has been registered against the accused. “The subject has reportedly reached his residence in Srinagar. As such it is requested that a medical team may be deputed to his residence for immediate medical screening and required quarantine as the case may be,” it added.

Ironically, on the same day, Chaya, who is chairman of a chain of hotels in J&K, in a press statement, urged the government of India to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir as “it was necessary to combat COVID-19 pandemic.”

Over the years Chaya has been seen sharing good relations with people in power. He is believed to be a close associate of business-tycoon-turned politician Altaf Bukhari, who launched a new political outfit in J&K last month to challenge the dynastic regional parties National Conference (NC) and the PDP.

Bukhari, who was a senior leader of PDP till last year, held the Finance portfolio in J&K when the PDP-BJP alliance was in power from 2015-2018.