J&K records 30 Covid deaths, over 3K fresh cases  

Jammu and Kashmir reported 30 Covid-19 related deaths and 3,023 positive cases on Wednesday.

According to the daily media bulletin, with 3,023 fresh Covid-19 cases, the tally has reached 169077. Along with that, 30 more fatalities were reported in the UT, taking the death toll to 2,227, it said.

Srinagar district which had recorded 1,144 positive cases on Tuesday reported 951 cases on Wednesday. Another capital city of the UT, Jammu reported 499 Covid positive cases

On April 27, the UT had reported 3,164 Covid positive cases which is the highest number in the UT since the pandemic erupted last year in March. Last year's all-time high in J&K was 1,698 daily positive cases on September 12.

In March, the UT had recorded 4,519 Covid-19 infections and 37 deaths. In February, there were 1,935 cases and 21 deaths. The peak of the first Covid wave was in September when the UT had witnessed 37,372 cases and 478 deaths.

On April 1, the UT had registered 461 cases, taking the total number of active Covid-19 patients to 2,874. Just 27 days later, the total number of patients has risen by over eight times. The UT has also recorded 233 deaths in the 28-days of April.

Officials said that the vaccination drive in the UT was being sped-up and more doses were requested for from the Centre, however there was no shortage of the vaccine.

