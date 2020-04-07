J&K reports third COVID-19 death; Positive cases tally jumps to 125

One COVID-19 patient died in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday taking the total toll to three. The Union Territory (UT) continued to witness a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases with 15 more patients testing positive on Tuesday taking the tally to 125.

One patient admitted with the serious acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) at SMHS hospital in Srinagar died on Tuesday and doctors said he had tested positive for COVID-19. With this, the total number of coronavirus deaths has risen to three in J&K.

Earlier, a Tablighi Jamaat preacher and a villager from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s had died after being infected by the dreaded virus.

J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal, tweeted: ““#COVID19 #JammuAndKashmir Status Update 125 cases in all now; 118 active cases; 24 in Jammu Division, 94 in Kashmir. 6 new cases in Jammu division today, 9 in Kashmir. Aggressive contact tracing; red zones to continue (sic).”

As the COVID-19 positive cases kept on soaring, authorities sealed several areas across Kashmir with all entries and exit points blocked. The sealing of the areas comes in the wake of their declaration as containment zones after several cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported therefrom.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, who issued an order in this regard said the sealing of the areas is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection out of these areas having reported several positive cases.

He said it is also aimed at enabling smooth conduct of the survey in the areas being declared containment zones as ordered by the government.

It is notable that the proposed survey is aimed at determining whether the infection has spread in the area and whether there is a need for isolating any of their residents. The DM said a plan has been formulated for ensuring smooth supplies of essential commodities and services in all areas which have been sealed or might be in future.

Meanwhile, the lockdown across Kashmir continued for the 19th day on Tuesday with authorities acting tough against the violators of government orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on roads and they had erected concertina wire to block the roads to prevent movement of people and vehicles. Police have booked hundreds of people and seized hundreds of vehicles in the last two weeks for defying prohibitory orders in Kashmir.