J&K schools to be renamed after Army men killed in militant violence: Report

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to rename schools after the police, CRPF and Army men killed in militancy-related violence in the Union Territory in the last three decades, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

All the Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts of Jammu region have been directed to identify schools and submit the list before August 5, 2021, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer stated in an order.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

A committee may be constituted at the district level to prepare such details after due verification, the report added.

Reacting to the order, PDP leader Mohit Bhan attacked the government for "politicising armed forces & civilians in the name of nationalism”.

”8000 political workers in J&K have given the supreme sacrifice of their lives to keep the democracy alive since 1947 - 2021 where's their honour ?” he tweeted.