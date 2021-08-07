'J&K schools to be named after cops killed in violence'

J&K schools to be renamed after Army men killed in militant violence: Report

A committee may be constituted at the district level

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 07 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2021, 12:50 ist
J&K Lt Gov. Manoj Sinha. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to rename schools after the police, CRPF and Army men killed in militancy-related violence in the Union Territory in the last three decades, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

All the Deputy Commissioners of all 10 districts of Jammu region have been directed to identify schools and submit the list before August 5, 2021, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Dr Raghav Langer stated in an order.

DH couldn't independently verify the report.

A committee may be constituted at the district level to prepare such details after due verification, the report added.

Reacting to the order, PDP leader Mohit Bhan attacked the government for "politicising armed forces & civilians in the name of nationalism”.

”8000 political workers in J&K have given the supreme sacrifice of their lives to keep the democracy alive since 1947 - 2021 where's their honour ?” he tweeted.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Schools
Jammu and Kashmir
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 