J&K: Security forces on toes to foil infiltration attempts in foggy weather

As the cold wave intensifies its grip over Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are on their toes to foil any infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border as foggy weather every season provides an opportunity for militants to sneak into Indian territory.

During long cold nights, the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers regularly patrol the LoC and the IB as it is the time when militants try and sneak in. They disregard the freezing temperatures, fog, and darkness to do their duty.

“Inputs continue to flow that infiltration may see a rise and also present weather conditions are suitable for infiltration. But the BSF and other security agencies are ready and alert to foil any possible bids,” Director General of BSF, Rakesh Ashtana, told reporters on the sidelines of a sports event in Srinagar.

He said the situation along the LoC and the IB is under control after the recent flare up in which six civilians and five soldiers lost their lives when Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked shelling along the Indian border posts and villages.

“There is a situation and we are facing it bravely,” Ashtana said.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir said the summer months that have gone by did not bode well for the Pakistan-based militant groups.

“Concerted infiltration bids in peak season were thwarted by the Army and the infiltration success rate was in decimals, if at all. At the same time security forces achieved major success in counter terrorist operations across the Valley. Now militant handlers across the border may try to take advantage of the current situation,” he said.

With increasing number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan, infiltration attempts by the militants and chilly and foggy weather conditions, the soldiers can’t afford to lower their guard for a moment.