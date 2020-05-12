J&K sees biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 count with 55 new cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded its single biggest day spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 55 more patients testing positive to take the cumulative tally to 934, including 10 deaths and 455 recovered cases.

Among the new positive cases, 42 are from Kashmir, and 13 were reported from Jammu division, officials said. 36 of the new cases are the travelers, who were detected COVID-19 positive today after returning to their native places recently.

They said 26 of the fresh cases are from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district followed by Kupwara with 11, Jammu with seven, Anantnag with five, Reasi with two, Kathua with three and Shopian with one.

According to the daily Media Bulletin out of 934 positive cases, 469 are Active Positive, 455 have recovered and 10 have died. Out of 53726 test results available, 52792 samples have tested as negative till May 12.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 134 positive cases, Srinagar 136, Anantnag 127, Baramulla 109, Shopian 104, Kupwara 83, Budgam 46, Ganderbal 23, Kulgam 69, Pulwama 13. Similarly, Jammu has 35 positive cases, Udhampur 22, Samba 11, Rajouri four, Kathua 13, Kishtwar, and Ramban one each while Reasi has three.

The advisory informed the public that passengers arriving by trains or any other means into the Union Territory shall be 100% tested for COVID-19. All such passengers will be put into mandatory administrative quarantine till their test results come out to be negative or till they are sent to hospital if test results are positive.

All passengers shall be necessarily required to wear face masks / covers and follow social distancing norms.