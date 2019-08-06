J&K's special status gone, BJP MLA can sleep now

Now that the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 has been revoked, a Rajasthan BJP leader can sleep easy - literally.

Nearly 30 years back, Madan Dilawar took a vow that he would not sleep in a “comfortable bed” till the Article is revoked.

A four-time MLA and two-time minister in the Rajasthan government, Dilawar stopped using a mattress at home, he said on Tuesday.

The MLA, who represents the Ramganj Mandi constituency in Kota district, carried a mat and a bed sheet along when he travelled.

"I took the pledge in February 1990 that I will not sleep on a comfortable bed till Article 370 status was abrogated for Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“Since then, I carry a mat and a bed sheet whenever I am on tour. I sleep on it when I am at my home and even when I stay at a circuit house," Dilawar said.

The 60-year-old politician said from his childhood he has been hearing the slogan, “Jahan hue balidaan Mukherjee, wo Kashmir hamara hai”, referring to the death of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kashmir.

After the Centre revoked Article 370 on Monday, Dilawar said the dream has come true.

“The local people have organised various events on August 8, after which I will sleep in a bed," he added.