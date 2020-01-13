JNU administration asks teachers to resume classes

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday issued an advisory to teachers to resume their classes in the interest of students.

The advisory was issued after two JNU Teachers' Association officer bearers announced a "non-cooperation" plan, the varsity said.

"The above call for 'non-cooperation' not only goes against the efforts of the administration for the restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of the university," the varsity said in its advisory.

Thousands of students have already registered for the 2020 Winter Semester and others are in the process of doing their registration, it said.

"All faculty members are thus advised to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interests of the student community," the advisory said.

According to the JNUTA office bearers, "The JNUTA GBM resolution on the non- cooperation action plan implies that we refuse to comply with the two circulars issued on January 10, 2020, which asked teachers to be present in their offices for registration, to start classes and other relevant academic activities from January 13, 2020, and to upload time-tables for the same."

The JNUTA had appealed to all colleagues to implement fully these decisions of the General Body.