JNU Muslim student allegedly thrashed, attackers say 'they'll make him disappear just like Najib'

Ragib Ikram, a JNU student staying at Narmada hostel was allegedly beaten up by three students, on Monday, according to ANI.

The incident happened a day after Ragib had allegedly refused to let those students have food at the hostel during 'special dinner', as they belonged to a different hostel. He's admitted at Safdarjung Hospital.

Ragib Ikram's brother said, “His roommate says attackers said that he's a Muslim and they'll make him disappear just like Najib. He said they hit him on his chest, head and slapped him twice. They also threatened him. While I was bringing my brother to hospital, I saw ABVP poster on attackers' door.”