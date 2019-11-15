JNU VC urges colleagues to help restore normalcy

As the stalemate over hostel fee hike and other changes in the hostel rules continues in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), vice-chancellor of the university M Jagadesh Kumar has called upon his “colleagues” to help restore normalcy in the campus.

In a letter to the faculty members, the vice-chancellor has urged them to make “extra effort” to convince the students that the changes in the hotel fees approved by the executive council were “not only reasonable but also vital for the financial viability.”

“I write you to seek your cooperation in maintaining a peaceful academic atmosphere in the JNU campus. Let us all appeal to the agitating students, once again, to stop their protests, which have been hampering studies of thousands of students on the campus,” he added.

The University on Wednesday announced a partial rollback of the proposed changes in the hostel rules including reduction in the proposed hostel fee hike but the students remained dissatisfied and vowed to continue their protest, demanding “a complete rollback” of the draft hostel manual.

The JNU vice-chancellor noted that the persistent agitations and protests by the students were “adversely affecting” the university's normal academic and research activities.

He accused the students of crossing “every line of civil behaviour,” saying no dialogue with the students was possible in such an atmosphere. Meanwhile, students organised an event in the campus to burn the EC's Wednesday decisions, refusing to relent.