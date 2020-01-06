JNU violence: Activist moves contempt plea against cops

Activist Tehseen Poonawalla on Monday filed a contempt plea in the Supreme Court against the Delhi police following the violence in the JNU campus.

He contended Delhi police wilfully disobeyed the specific directions of the top court issued on July 17, 2018, in connection with Tehseen S Poonawala Vs Union of India and others.

The court had then laid down preventive and remedial guidelines for the government and police authorities to curb and handle mob violence.

“Delhi police and its officials have failed to take action against the masked miscreant mob who entered the JNU Campus on January 5, 2020, and no FIR has been registered yet against the offenders," his plea contended.

The police deployed on the campus of the university neither stopped nor deterred the large number of masked miscreants, who entered the campus of JNU armed with sticks, hammers and other weapons, he alleged.

“An injured student who is admitted in the Trauma Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences claimed to have been kicked by police personnel in the head several times. The incident that transpired in JNU reflects the central government’s non-compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court," it added.