JNU violence: NGOs demand judicial probe

Several NGOs, voluntary organisations and individuals like NAPM and NBA have come together under one platform to demand the resignation of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar and Registrar Pramod Kumar in the wake of Sunday's dastardly attack on students - and a judicial probe into the incident.

"They should take moral responsibility for their failure to guarantee the safety of their students and faculty and resign immediately," said a joint statement issued among others by Medha Patkar, Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA), National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM); Dr. Sunilam, Adv. Aradhna Bhargava, Kisan Sangharsh Samiti; Rajkumar Sinha, Chutka Parmaanu Virodhi Sangharsh Samiti, NAPM, Madhya Pradesh. Activists like Aruna Roy too has condemned the violence inside the campus.

"We also demand that independent judicial enquiry is conducted to ascertain the people behind this dastardly act and due punishment is given to them," the statement said.

Strict action be taken against the police officials who have engaged in the manhandling of the senior activists at the JNU gate in the aftermath of the violence and failed to ensure peace and security, it said.

"Given the complete breakdown of the law and order in Delhi, continued violence in and around Delhi, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Home Minister Amit Shah must resign for their failure in protecting rights of the people," the statement said.

"In a well-guarded university, the complete breakdown of the law and order, deliberate switching off of the street lights, lockdown of the main entrance, stopping of Ambulance and any help from entering the campus, points towards the complicity of the JNU administration and the Police authorities as well, who played along with the right-wing protesters at the main gate, events following the attack late in the night," it said.

The statement said that the attack is in line with the continued attack on the Universities by the right-wing and Hindutva forces and sustained propaganda often aided by mainstream news channels who have tried to portray Universities as a hotbed of anti-national and Naxal politics.

"This is nothing but the political vendetta because the Universities across the country have consistently opposed the neo-liberal, anti-people and fascist policies of the NDA government. These attacks are a desperate attempt by the BJP to deflect attention from the continued protests against the CAA and other policies and a move to impact the Delhi elections sensing defeat. The heartening fact is that the resistance is only growing and peoples movements of this country are not going to cede to the terror and violence unleashed by the State and right-wing forces," it reads.