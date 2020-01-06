JNU violence: Students hold protest in Hyderabad

A group of students and citizens staged a protest here condemning the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, police said.

Expressing solidarity with the JNU students, the protesters gathered near Ambedkar statue on Tank Bund after midnight on Sunday and raised slogans like "Students Fraternity Zindabaad" and held placards that read "We are with you JNU".

They raised slogans and held a candlelight protest and later dispersed, a senior police official told PTI.

The protesters also raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government over the CAA.

Similarly, a group of students under the banner of "HCU Students Union" also protested against the violence at JNU.

They took out a rally late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) here condemning the "brutal attack on JNU students" and blamed the ABVP for the violence and demanded the arrest of the culprits.

Violence broke out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police which conducted a flag march.