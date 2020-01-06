JNUTA marches against attack on students

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2020, 16:30pm ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2020, 16:38pm ist
While the police stand guard to prevent further protest by the students, JNU teachers demand VC's removal. (Photo Credit: AFP)

JNUTA takes out protest march against attack on students; demands VC's sacking

, Jan 6 (PTI) The JNU Teachers' Association on Monday took out a march from Sabarmati T-Point to the main gate of the campus to protest against the attack on a group of students and faculty members by a violent mob.

The JNUTA also demanded sacking of JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Nearly 35 students were taken to the AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals on Sunday evening after a violent mob ran amok, attacking students and damaging property on the varsity campus. 

