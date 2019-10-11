'Join efforts to ensure disparity-free world for women'

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday urged people to join global efforts to ensure a world free of disparity for young women.

Greeting people on the occasion of 'International day of the girl child', Malik said coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child.

The 'International day of the girl child' being observed this year on the theme, "girl force: unscripted and unstoppable", is celebrating achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing declaration and platform for action.

In his message, Malik appealed to the people to join global efforts to ensure a world free of disparities and fight against the disadvantages and inequalities faced by girls everywhere.

Noting that coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and empowerment of the girl child, the Governor observed that the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative is under implementation in Jammu and Kashmir to address the issue of declining child sex ratio and to celebrate the girl child and enable their education.

Malik stressed that focus should be on collecting and analyzing girl-focused, girl-relevant and sex-disaggregated data and using it to frame key policies, initiate programmes, take decisions and identify and track progress towards solutions to their most pressing problems.