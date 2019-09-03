Journalist bodies condemn FIR on Pawan Jaiswal

Journalist bodies the Editors Guild of India and Press Association termed the Uttar Pradesh government’s action of filing an FIR against journalist Pawan Jaiswal for his report that on rotis and salt being served to schoolchildren in Siyur primary school, Mirzapur, as “cruel” and “witch-hunt”.

“Press Association strongly condemns the arbitrary action by Uttar Pradesh administration in filing a case, slapping serious charges under criminal laws against a journalist Pawan Jaiswal over his reporting on mid-day meal,” Association President Jaishankar Gupta and General Secretary C K Nayak said in a statement.

“Press Association notes with concerns that increasingly there is a tendency to intimidate journalists into submission,” it said.

Editors Guild termed the case against Jaiswal “a cruel and classic case of shooting the messenger. "It is shocking that instead of taking action to fix what is wrong on the ground, the government has filed criminal cases against the journalist.”

Both the Guild and the Association felt that if the report was wrong, there were fora to address the issue, instead of using the police route.

While the Guild urged that the state government withdraw the cases and ensure that the journalist is not put to any further harm or harassment, the Association urged the UP government, to ensure that the Fourth Pillar of democracy does not come under undue stress, and the administration and the police officers do not misuse law and engage in vendetta-inspired actions.”