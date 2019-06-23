Journalist shot at in Delhi

Exposing chinks in policing during night hours, a woman journalist was shot at by two men in mask in east Delhi on early on Sunday morning after throwing eggs on the front glass of her car.

The incident took place in New Ashok Nagar at around 12:30 am and investigators suspect it to be a case of family dispute. Police is also looking at whether some gangs targeting those travelling in the night are behind the attack.

The journalist Mitali Chandola, who works with a media outfit in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, which borders Delhi, was driving when the men, who have covered their faces, overtook her, threw eggs and then opened fire.

In her statement, Chandola told police that the attackers fired at her twice. She received bullet injuries on her arm and is now out of danger. She has been admitted to Dharamshila Hospital.

Chandola has been living separate from her husband, police said adding they are probing all angle including that of personal enmity. Investigators said they will examine CCTV footage if available to establish the sequence of event.

