Journalist tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Unnao

PTI
PTI, Unnao,
  • Apr 27 2020, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 14:53 ist
Police personnel patrol in Telierganj area, identified as a COVID-19 hotspot, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

 A woman journalist has tested positive for coronavirus here, in the second case of COVID-19 in the district, a senior official said.

The woman's test report was received on Sunday night from a lab in Kanpur where her sample had been sent for testing, district in-charge of communicable diseases Dr. R. S Mishra said on Monday.

The patient is a resident of Shuklaganj area under Ganga Ghat police here station and has been taken to Kanpur to be kept in isolation, he said.

Three members of her family have been isolated at the Unnao district hospital and their samples have been sent for testing, Mishra said.

This is the second COVID-19 positive case in the district, the doctor added.

