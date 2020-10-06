Journalists' body files plea in SC for release of 'journalist' arrested by UP police

Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court seeking release of a journalist, Sidhique Kappan, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to Hathras to report the incident of alleged gang rape of a Dalit girl.

In a habeas corpus petition, the petitioner organisation contended that Kappan was illegally arrested on October 5 with a view "to obstruct him from discharge of his duty as a journalist". This was also in violation of his rights to equality, freedom of speech and expression and liberty, the petition filed by advocate Wills Mathews said.

It said Sidhique is secretary of the Delhi unit of the organisation and regular contributor of a news website.

The Uttar Pradesh police claimed to have arrested Sidhique and three others, Atiq-ur Rehman, Masood Ahmad and Alam on Monday. They claimed the arrested men, having links with Popular Front of India, tried to disturb peace and foment communal disharmony in the state.