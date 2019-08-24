Journalists condemn Press Council's SC move

Journalists' bodies on Saturday condemned the decision taken by the Press Council of India to intervene in a plea made by the Kashmir Times' executive editor in the Supreme Court to relax the restrictions imposed on communication in Jammu and Kashmir. AFP file photo

Journalists' bodies on Saturday condemned the decision taken by the Press Council of India to intervene in a plea made by the Kashmir Times' executive editor in the Supreme Court to relax the restrictions imposed on communication in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ) and the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) accused Press Council of India Chairman Justice C K Prasad of “tomtoming the government’s interest and acting as its B team”.

They called for the “widest possible unity” to oppose the stand taken by the PCI, a statutory body, set up to preserve press freedom and maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.

