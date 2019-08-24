Journalists condemn Press Council's SC move

Journalists' bodies on Saturday condemned the decision taken by the Press Council of India to intervene in a plea made by the Kashmir Times' executive editor in the Supreme Court to relax the restrictions imposed on communication in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the National Alliance of Journalists (NAJ) and the Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ) accused Press Council of India Chairman Justice C K Prasad of “tomtoming the government’s interest and acting as its B team”.

They called for the “widest possible unity” to oppose the stand taken by the PCI, a statutory body, set up to preserve press freedom and maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and news agencies in the country.