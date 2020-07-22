Journalist's murder: Arvind Kejriwal demands strict punishment for culprits

Journalist's murder: Kejriwal demands strict action

PTI
New Delhi,
  Jul 22 2020
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday demanded the "strictest punishment" for the killers of Ghaziabad-based journalist Vikram Joshi and said the scribe's murder raises questions over the law and order situation.

Joshi, who was shot in the head by some assailants two days ago, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

"The murder of Vikram Joshi, who was raising voice against molestation of his niece, raised a lot of questions over our law and order system.

"There should be the strictest punishment for the killers of Vikram Joshi," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Joshi, who had made a complaint with police alleging harassment of his niece on July 16, was attacked around 10.30 pm on Monday while he was returning home in Vijay Nagar area on a two-wheeler along with his two daughters, according to officials.

The scribe worked with a local Hindi daily. 

