Journo, 5 others held for illegal lion show in Gir

A local television journalist, his cameraman and four others were arrested for illegally entering Gir forest, Junagadh range, chasing Asiatic lions and filming them.

Four of the accused persons have accused forest officers of “ill-treatment” during custody.

According to foresters, the incident took place on Saturday when a patrolling team spotted the six accused filming the illegal lion show. Officers said forest remained closed for visitors during monsoon which is also the mating season of the wild animals.

“Six accused have been arrested under various sections of The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said DT Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forest, Junagadh circle.