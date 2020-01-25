Journo dropped from Goa govt lecture series; Cong cries foul

The Congress in Goa on Saturday slammed the BJP-led coalition government for unceremoniously dropping award-winning television journalist Faye D’Souza from the list of speakers at the upcoming DD Kosambi lecture series. annually hosted by the state Art and Culture Ministry.

Goa’s Art and Culture Minister Govind Gawade has said, that the candidature of D’Souza — who has been an outspoken critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act — as a speaker for the lecture series has been dropped, in order to avoid a “mess” and “chaos”.

“Tomorrow, there should not be a mess or a chaos. It is such a huge festival we do not want to be in a contradictory position,” Gawade told reporters when asked if D’Souza’s name was dropped from the list of speakers at the event because of her vocal anti-CAA stance.

Gawade also said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had welcomed public debate on the CAA issue, but added that it was up to his Art and Culture Ministry to take a final call on whom to invite for the prestigious lecture series.

The Congress has slammed the government for turning down the invitation to Faye D’Souza at the last minute.

“The Goa government has once again proved, that it is all out against freedom of expression. This time it has used the Art and Culture Minister to drop Faye D’Souza from the list of speakers,” Goa Congress spokesperson Trajano D’Mello told DH on Saturday.

Interestingly, when contacted, Faye D’Souza maintained that she declined “the invitation to this event because of other commitments I had with work in Mumbai”.

Among other speakers who are scheduled to speak at the event, which kicks off on January 27, are ace weightlifter and Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleshwari, Para-Olympic Games medal winner Deepa Malik and Dr Chhavi Rajput, India’s first woman sarpanch with an MBA degree.