Judge seeks contempt action against actor Suriya for remarks on judiciary

A Madras High Court judge has written to Chief Justice A P Shai seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against actor Suryia for his remarks that judges are dishing out justice through video conferencing in times of Covid-19 lockdown fearing their lives, while NEET candidates are expected to appear for exams.

Justice S M Subramaniam wrote to Sahi on Sunday night, hours after Suriya issued a detailed statement speaking against NEET. He attacked the government for asking students to come to a center to write the exam even while judiciary was conducting its proceedings through video conferencing for the “fear of life.”

In his letter, Subramaniam referred to the statement by Suriya which has been carried by Tamil television channels.

“The said statement in my considered opinion amounts to contempt of Court as the integrity and devotion of the Hon'ble Judges as well as the Judicial System of our Great Nation are not only undermined but criticised in a bad shape, wherein there is threat for the public confidence on the Judiciary,” Justice Subramaniam said.

“Thus, the Cine Actor Mr Surya has committed contempt, warranting contempt proceedings to uphold the Majesty of our Indian Judicial System,” the judge said in his letter.