Judges are being made soft targets for criticism: N V Ramana

A Supreme Court judge, Justice N V Ramana on Saturday expressed his concern over the growing trend to make judges soft target for criticism as they have to observe self-restraint and cannot go on to defend themselves.

"As judges are self-restrained from speaking out in their own defense, they are now being construed as soft targets for criticism. The proliferation of social media and technology has further complicated this trend," he said.

Ramana, next in line to be the Chief Justice of India, said judges have become subject to juicy gossip.

He said, "There seems to be a misunderstanding that judges lead a life of luxury in their ivory towers. That is not true. Judges have to balance their social lives in order to be independent."

Justice Ramana was speaking here in a virtual function, held at the launch of a book 'Judiciary, Judges Administration of Justice' by former SC judge, Justice R Banumathi.

His remarks were supported by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, who said that freedom of speech of the judges is curtailed by the same laws that uphold the freedom for others who use it to criticise the judiciary and judges.

"All judges right from the district judiciary, do the same job - deliver justice. And it is not an easy job. Judges are called upon to do things that others avoid doing," Justice Bobde said, referring to David Pannick, a leading barrister in the United Kingdom.

The CJI also announced that the Supreme Court has taken an initiative for helping restore mental health and provide advice.

He said Covid-19 pandemic has brought forth uncomfortable prediction about the suicide pandemic.