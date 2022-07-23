Judges have to live in society along with those they have convicted without any security: CJI Ramana

Delivering the inaugural ‘Justice S B Sinha Memorial Lecture’ on “Life of a Judge” on Saturday, Chief Justice N V Ramana rued on the rising incidences of attacks on judges.

"These days, we are witnessing an increasing number of physical attacks on judges...Judges have to live in the same society as the people that they have convicted, without any security or assurance of safety," he said, addressing the lecture organised by National University of Study & Research in Law, Ranchi.

"Politicians, bureaucrats, police officers and other public representatives are often provided with security even after their retirement owing to the sensitiveness of their jobs. Ironically, judges are not extended similar protection," the Chief Justice of India said.

On the issue of media coverage, the Chief Justice said that rushed, incorrect reporting has led to the emergence of "kangaroo courts".

"Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed & agenda driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to health of democracy. By overstepping and breaching your responsibilities, you are taking our democracy two steps backward. Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability," he said.

