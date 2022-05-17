Judges named for elevation as Chief Justices for five High Courts

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for elevation of five judges -- Justice Vipin Sanghi, A A Sayed, S S Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan -- as Chief Justices of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively.

In another development, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, also approved the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court.

Of the recommendations, Justice Sanghi has been working as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Both Justices Sayed and Shinde are at present judges of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Chhaya has been a judge at Gujarat High Court. Justice Bhuyan has been working as a judge at the Telangana High Court. He belonged to the Gauhati High Court.

