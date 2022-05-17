Judges named for elevation as Chief Justices for 5 HCs

Judges named for elevation as Chief Justices for five High Courts

Of the recommendations, Justice Sanghi has been working as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 17 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: May 17 2022, 15:18 ist

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for elevation of five judges -- Justice Vipin Sanghi, A A Sayed, S S Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan -- as Chief Justices of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana High Courts respectively. 

In another development, the Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, also approved the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court to Delhi High Court.

Of the recommendations, Justice Sanghi has been working as the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Both Justices Sayed and Shinde are at present judges of the Bombay High Court.

Justice Chhaya has been a judge at Gujarat High Court. Justice Bhuyan has been working as a judge at the Telangana High Court. He belonged to the Gauhati High Court.
 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Supreme Court
Uttarakhand High Court
Himachal Pradesh High Court
Rajasthan High Court
Gauhati High Court
Telangana High Court

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

DH Radio | Weekend cycling: Pedaling out of Bengaluru

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Court sealed 'wazukhana' at Gyanvapi Mosque after ‘Shivling’ was discovered: Lawyer Vishnu Jain

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Seafood restaurants now serving climate change

Women tourists and toilets

Women tourists and toilets

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

DH Toon | Inflation: Is anybody there at Finance dept?

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

This govt school gives pvt-like facilities, minus fees

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Russia to revive Soviet-era Moskvich after Renault exit

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars

 