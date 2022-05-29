Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police

The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said.

Around 10:30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11:30 am but did not return. He filed a missing complaint at the Saket police station and investigation was carried out, a senior police officer said.

Police checked the CCTV footage and found the 42-year-old woman boarding an auto-rickshaw. During an inquiry, the auto-rickshaw driver informed the police that he had dropped the judge's wife at Rajpur Khurd.

The officer said this information was shared with the judge, who confirmed that his brother-in-law lived in that area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The judge, accompanied by the police, reached the building and found the flat to be latched from outside. The police gained entry into the flat after breaking the iron grills only to find the woman hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta', the DCP said.

"It was a vacant flat on the first floor. Her brother's family lives on the second floor. Three suicide notes were also found. The body has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary," the officer said, adding that investigation was underway.