Judicial officer, advocate appointed as judges of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Judicial officer, advocate appointed as judges of AP HC

The total number of judges appointed to various high courts this year is at 120

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 06 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 22:48 ist
A judicial officer and an advocate were appointed as judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday, taking the total number of judges appointed to various high courts this year to 120.

In 2016, a total of 126 high court judges were appointed, which is a record.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry announced the two fresh appointments through a tweet.

 

 

A government functionary said that with the latest appointments, the total number of high court judges appointed this calendar year has gone up to 120.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had told Rajya Sabha last Thursday that a total of 164 high court proposals to appoint judges are at various stages of consideration by the government and the Supreme Court collegium.

In a written reply to a question, he also said that 55 proposals have been either remitted or returned by the government to various high courts on the advice of the Supreme Court collegium during the current year.

Andhra Pradesh
India News
Department of Justice
Andhra Pradesh High Court

