Judicial Officers can't compete for district judges post reserved for practising advocates: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that judicial officers cannot be appointed to the post of district judges under 25% quota earmarked for practising advocates with minimum seven years of standing at the Bar.

“When someone joins a particular stream, that is, a judicial service by his own volition, he cannot sail in two boats. His chance to occupy the post of district judge would be by a two-old channel, either in the 50% seniority/merit quota, by promotion, or the quota for limited competitive examination,” a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and R Ravindra Bhat said.

The court said that direct recruitment to the post of district judges as per Shetty Commission report upheld by the Supreme Court in All India Judges case (2002) was available for the advocates who must be in practice as on the cut-off date.

It held that the rules prohibiting judicial service officers from staking claim to the post of district judge against the posts reserved for advocates by way of direct recruitment, cannot be said to be ultra vires and are in fact, in conformity with Articles 14, 16 and 233 of the Constitution.

The bench also said that civil judges, who were appointed to the post of Additional District Judges/District Judges, have to be reverted back to their previous posts.

With the judgement, the judicial officers cannot appear for written and viva voce examination of the higher judicial service, conducted by the high courts or the states Public Service Commission.

The top court passed its judgement, answering a reference made by a two-judge bench on January 23, 2018, that questioned if judicial officers of the states (holding posts below that of district judges) can compete, with members of the Bar (with seven or more years’ practice), for direct recruitment, to the post of district judge.

The Constitution makers envisaged that at every rung of the judicial system— district courts, high courts and the Supreme Court— a component of direct appointment from members of the Bar should be resorted to, Justice Bhat said in his concurring judgement.