Jump in Railways passengers earning

With the fear of Covid-19 on the wane, the passenger traffic on Indian Railways has returned on the track of growth.

The Railways has registered a growth of 76 per cent in the passenger segment with total earnings of Rs 43,324 crore from April to November 2022, as compared to Rs. 24,631 crore during the same period last year.

In the reserved passenger segment, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period April 1 to November 30, 2022, is 5,365 lakh as compared to 4,860 lakh

during the same period last year, showing an increase of 10 per cent, the railways said in a statement.

"The revenue generated from the reserved passenger segment during the same period is 34,303 crores as compared to 22904 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 50 per cent " the statement said.

In the unreserved passenger segment, the Railway said, the total approximate number of passengers booked during the period April 1 to November 30 2022 is 35,273 lakhs as compared to 13,813 lakhs during the same period last year, showing an increase of 155 per cent.

The revenue generated from the unreserved passenger segment during the same period is Rs 9,021 crores as compared to Rs 1,728 crores during the same period last year, showing an increase of 422 per cent, the statement said