Justice Arun Mishra leaves behind a trail of controversies, retires today

It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that Justice Arun Mishra has been the epicentre of a fair share of controversies and debates during his tenure as a prominent Supreme Court judge.

So, a lot of controversies and landmark hearings after, Justice Arun Mishra retires as a Supreme Court judge today.

Justice Arun Mishra right after his Madhya Pradesh session and serving as Chief Justice in Rajasthan and Calcutta, Justice Mishra took over as SC judge in July 2014. He has since heard some of the most contested and politically sensitive cases.

Amendments to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities Act):

A bench of Supreme Court justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and Ravinda Bhat upheld the validity of the 2018 amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST Act) which had reintroduced the bar on anticipatory bail to those accused under the Act.

Parliament had resorted to undo the March 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court in Dr. Subhash Kashinath Mahajan vs The State of Maharashtra.

Bhima Koregaon case:

A bench presided over by Justice Arun Mishra, however, rejected a contention by senior advocate Shanti Bhushan that he was willing to go to jail, if his son was guilty, saying that it was an argument made out of love and affection and can't be treated as a legal argument.

Since in most of the cases the Indian government was involved, critics say, Mishra gave the government a biased benefit of doubt.