Justice Arun Mishra retires, A-G describes him as iron judge

Supreme Court judge, Justice Arun Mishra was on Wednesday described as "iron judge for his firm and unshakeable" demeanor.

He was also praised as a "beacon of light, courage and fortitude".

The third senior-most judge, who retired on Wednesday, passed several important judgements related to Sahara-Birla diary case, land acquisition compensation, SC/ST law, Bhima Koregaon case, daughter's right to ancestral property, Prashant Bhushan contempt case. But he has faced immense criticism during his six years tenure.

Four senior judges' unprecedented press conference on January 12, 2018, questioned the allocation of sensitive cases to select bench and Justice Ranjan Gogoi cited the Mumbai judge, B H Loya case, which was then placed before Justice Mishra.

Giving his vote of thanks in an international conference, Justice Mishra described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally," inviting wide criticism.

On Wednesday, Justice Mishra, for customary practice sat in a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde.

"I have dealt with every case with my conscience. Sometimes I have been very harsh in my conduct directly or indirectly. Nobody should feel hurt. Analyse every Judgment and don't colour it this way or that way. If I have hurt anybody then please pardon me," he said.

CJI Bobde said it has been a privilege to have Justice Arun Mishra as a colleague



"It is a peculiar thing that this is the first time I am sitting with him in court and this happens to be his last time. You have been a beacon of courage and fortitude in discharging your duties," he said in his brief speech.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, said, "I have not seen in the Supreme Court a judge so firm and unshakeable. I would describe him as an "iron judge" of the Supreme Court."

"Many of his judgments are earth shattering. Even in the last contempt case, he has laid down the law elaborately, though it will be a matter of debate", he added.

SC Bar Association President Dushyant Dave, who was also visible on the screen during video conferencing, claimed that he was deliberately muted during the ceremonial address. The CJI called out the President of SCAORA Shivaji Jadhav to speak, but the President of SCBA was not asked, he said.

He termed it as "an affront to the Bar and to him personally" and vowed not to participate in any function organised by the Supreme Court till his term in December.