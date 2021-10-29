Justice Ashok Bhushan to be new NCLAT Chairperson

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 29 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 14:51 ist
Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan. Credit: DH File Photo

Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan has been appointed as the Chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

More to follow...

Ashok Bhushan
Supreme Court
NCLAT
India News

