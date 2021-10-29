Former Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan has been appointed as the Chairperson of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
[BREAKING] Retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ashok Bhushan to be new NCLAT chairperson#NCLAT #SupremeCourtofIndia
Read more: https://t.co/Eb6yTYKSqQ pic.twitter.com/E9QBI9tRPj
— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 29, 2021
More to follow...
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube