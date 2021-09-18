Justice Awasthi to be Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court?

In a major overhaul, the Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of regular Chief Justices to eight High Courts and transfer of Chief Justices in five others.

According to sources, Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, a senior judge of the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench, has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court.

Born in 1960, Justice Awasthi worked as Assistant Solicitor General of India at Lucknow before his elevation as additional judge on April 13, 2009. He took oath as a permanent judge on December 24, 2010.

Justice Rajesh Bindal, acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, will be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court. Justice Bindal was caught in the standoff between the Trinamool Congress and the Centre after the Assembly polls in the state.

Justice Akil Kureshi, who is currently Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, will be recommended to head Rajasthan High Court, while the current Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty will go to Tripura High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Kureshi originally belonged to the Gujarat High Court. Earlier, the Collegium could not reach a consensus on his elevation to the top court.

Sources said Justice Prakash Srivastava has been recommended for appointment as Chief Justice of Calcutta, Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh HC, Justice S C Sharma as Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Justice Ranjit V More as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice Aravind Kumar as Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court and Justice R V Malimath as Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

They said the Collegium also approved transfer of Chief Justice of AP HC Arup Kumar Goswami to Chhattisgarh HC in the same capacity. Similarly, Justice Mohd Rafiq, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh HC, will be the new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh HC and Justice Biswanath Somadder from Meghalaya will be the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

In other developments, the Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has also decided on transferring 28 judges from various High Courts.

The Collegium, which took the decisions on Thursday evening, is yet to make formal announcements in this regard.

