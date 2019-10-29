Justice Bobde appointed as 47 th CJI

Justice S A Bobde, the second senior most judge in the Supreme Court, was on Tuesday appointed as the 47th Chief Justice of India. He would assume office on November 18, a day after incumbent CJI Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

A notification was issued from Law and Justice Ministry stating President has appointed Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde as the CJI from November 18. With a tenure of over 17 months, he would retire on April 23, 2021.

Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, P K Mishra visited Justice Bobde's residence here to present the warrant of appointment to him.

Born on April 24, 1956, at Nagpur, Justice Bobde practiced law at the Bombay HC before his elevation as additional judge over there on March 29, 2000.

He hailed from a family of lawyers. His father was the former advocate general of Maharashtra. His elder Vinod Arvind Bobde was also a senior advocate.

Justice Bobde was elevated to the SC on April 12, 2013, after having served as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh HC for a period of six months.

In his tenure in the top court, he was a part of several landmark judgments, including the one on right to privacy in August 2017. Recently, he heard the Ayodhya dispute, related to Babri Masjid and Ram temple, in the five-judge bench presided over by CJI Gogoi on which the judgment has been reserved.

Justice Bobde also headed a three-member in-house committee that gave a clean chit to CJI Gogoi in a sexual harassment complaint against him by a former Supreme Court employee.

He also presided over by a two-judge that heard the BCCI matter.