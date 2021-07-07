Justice Chanda exits case, Mamata fined Rs 5L for seeking recusal

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for putting the judiciary in a bad light over the manner in which she sought the removal of Justice Chanda. He, meanwhile, has recused himself from the case.

Justice Chanda, who was assigned Banerjee's election petition, had on June 24 reserved his order on her application seeking his recusal from the case on account of his old association with the BJP.

Banerjee has claimed Justice Chanda had been an active member of the BJP till his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General in 2015.

