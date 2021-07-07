Justice Chanda recuses self; Rs 5L fine on Mamata

Justice Chanda exits case, Mamata fined Rs 5L for seeking recusal

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2021, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2021, 11:44 ist
Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for putting the judiciary in a bad light over the manner in which she sought the removal of Justice Chanda. He, meanwhile, has recused himself from the case.

Justice Chanda, who was assigned Banerjee's election petition, had on June 24 reserved his order on her application seeking his recusal from the case on account of his old association with the BJP.

Banerjee has claimed Justice Chanda had been an active member of the BJP till his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General in 2015.

(With agency inputs)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

calcutta high court
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

Stay home, Amsterdam tells pot smoking tourists

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

When Dilip Kumar was to work with Big B, SRK on a film

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: Star who grew with India as it evolved

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

Dilip Kumar: The undisputed 'Tragedy King'

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

RIP Dilip Kumar: Remembering some of his best films

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Chinese millennials are ‘chilling’, Beijing isn’t happy

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Bezos, Branson, Musk: Who's winning space tourism race?

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Italy's mental strength forces them into Euro final

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

Legendary UK carmaker Lotus unveils last petrol car

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

DH Toon | Central govt cabinet reshuffle likely today

 