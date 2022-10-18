Justice Chandrachud: Illustrious career & landmark verdicts

Justice D Y Chandrachud is set to take the charge as the Chief Justice of India on November 9. With this, a record of sorts would be created as it would be the only instance of a father-son duo reaching the apogee of Indian judiciary.

His father Justice Y V Chandrachud was the CJI for a period of over seven years between 1978 to 1985, the longest tenure at the post till date.

After having passed BA with Honours in Economics from premier St Stephen’s College, New Delhi, Justice Chandrachud completed LLB from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University.

Also Read: From decrimalising 377 to right to privacy, landmark verdicts Justice D Y Chandrachud was part of

He went to Harvard Law School to obtain LLM degree and a Doctorate in Juridical Sciences.

Justice Chandrachud practised primarily law at the Bombay HC, the Supreme Court and other high courts. He was chosen by the NDA government to serve as additional solicitor general of India from 1998 until the year 2000.

In June, 1998 itself, he was designated as senior advocate by the Bombay High Court.

Justice Chandrachud was first appointed as judge of the Bombay HC on March 29, 2000. On May 13, 2016, he was appointed as judge of the Supreme Court. Before that he also served as Chief Justice of the Allahabad HC since October 31, 2013.

He has been part of several landmark judgements including the right to privacy, Ayodhya case, Sabrimala case, decriminalising adultery provisions among others.

He was also a part of the bench which decriminalised Section 377 of the IPC. Justice Chandrachud had come down heavily against the petitioners while dismissing a PIL seeking a probe into death of judge Loya who was hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, allegedly involving present Home Minister Amit Shah.

Justice Chandrachud was also one of the member of the three-judge bench which allowed a plea for live streaming of court proceedings in the SC. Subsequently, during the pandemic, he played a key role in streamlining the mechanism to ensure smooth online hearings.

As Justice Chandrachud would have a tenure till November 10, 2024, several key cases including validity of dilution of special status of J&K under Article 370 of the Constitution, the Citizenship Amendment Act, the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, the validity of Electoral Bonds among others would be keenly watched.