Justice Chandrachud-led Constitution bench of Supreme Court to go paperless

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to go completely paperless, instead of using voluminous and bulky paperbooks, in a first such move to promote green cause by the top court.

Justice D Y Chandrachud, who presided over by the bench, declared that this bench would totally be a green bench. "So no papers please!," he said.

"We will keep this a completely green bench so there would be no papers. Please don't carry papers," the bench asked the lawyers.

"We are picking up technology. The Supreme Court Registry is even ready to impart traning to any member of the Bar," the bench, also comprising Justices M R Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, P S Narasimha, said.

Hearing a batch of matters, including one related to the Delhi-Centre tussle over control of services, the bench also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, A M Singhvi and others, "One day, one must have to make a start. We are also getting trained."

The court asked the counsel to file only scanned copies of documents.

It fixed the matter for issuing directions on September 27.

On Tuesday, Justice Chandrachud said there has to be a changed mindset and instead of taking a traditional view, judges have to adopt a view of today’s time, as he allowed recording of the proceedings of the courtroom, saying it is an open court.

Justice Chandrachud is next-in-line to become Chief Justice of India in November this year and is also the E-Committee chief of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, he had said, judges and judiciary have to “shed their fear”, whether it is about using platforms like Twitter and Telegram, which are now widely prevalent, or the live streaming of the court proceedings.